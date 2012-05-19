Matt McMullen Will Make You A Life-Size Doll Companion For $6,000

Photo: Vimeo/California is a place

Earlier this week we introduced you to the men who gave up dating in favour of life-size dolls. Now, meet Matt McMullen, a creator of these notorious dolls. Drea Cooper and Zackary Canepari, the filmmakers behind Borderland, visited McMullen’s doll factory about a year ago and picked his brain about how realdoll.com got started.McMullen, who considers himself an artist, told them, “I was always driven to sculpt females and it just evolved. And this was like the logical progression of what I wanted to do with my artistic abilities and my desire to create.”



Realdoll actually started when McMullen tried to create a mannequin that would step “outside of the boundaries of traditional model-esque” mannequins.

WARNING: NOT SAFE FOR WORK

