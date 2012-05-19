Matt McMullen Will Make You A Life-Size Doll Companion For $6,000

Photo: Vimeo/California is a place
Earlier this week we introduced you to the men who gave up dating in favour of life-size dolls. Now, meet Matt McMullen, a creator of these notorious dolls. Drea Cooper and Zackary Canepari, the filmmakers behind Borderland, visited McMullen’s doll factory about a year ago and picked his brain about how realdoll.com got started.McMullen, who considers himself an artist, told them, “I was always driven to sculpt females and it just evolved. And this was like the logical progression of what I wanted to do with my artistic abilities and my desire to create.”
Realdoll actually started when McMullen tried to create a mannequin that would step “outside of the boundaries of traditional model-esque” mannequins.
WARNING: NOT SAFE FOR WORK
McMullen says he was always a bit of a recluse, spending a lot of the time by himself working in a garage
His initial concept was not a real life doll, but rather a more realistic mannequin with sexy curves
McMullen created a website to put the word out about his project, but most of the feedback he received inquired whether the doll was anatomically correct and if it could be ordered
Besides being anatomically correct, these dolls are extremely life like - from top to the very bottom of their toes
McMullen's customers are as devoted to his dolls as he is. According to him, they have an emotional investment in the doll before it even arrives at their home
