Aston Villa Player Controls The Ball With His Chest And Scores An Incredible Long-Range Goal

Matt Lowton of Aston Villa scored one of the goals of the year in Premier League today in his team’s 3-1 win over Stoke.



After a failed Stoke clearance, Lowton controlled the ball his chest, directed it down to his foot, and then fired a lightning bolt into the far corner of the goal.

Notice that after Aston Villa takes the corner kick, the ball doesn’t touch the ground until it hits the back of the net.

The video (via Fox Soccer):

<a href=”http://msn.foxsports.com/video?videoid=d75f9a5f-5cbe-419c-84e9-daebbbe183bf&src=v5:embed:syndication:&from=shareembed-syndication” target=”_new” title=”Lowton blasts one from distance for Villa” data-mce-href=”http://msn.foxsports.com/video?videoid=d75f9a5f-5cbe-419c-84e9-daebbbe183bf&src=v5:embed:syndication:&from=shareembed-syndication”>Video: Lowton blasts one from distance for Villa</a>

