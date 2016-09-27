Matt LeBlanc will be back as the host of 'Top Gear'

“Friends” star Matt LeBlanc is returning to host BBC’s “Top Gear.”

The actor signed a deal to continue with the auto show for two more seasons, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

“Matt was hugely popular with ‘Top Gear’ viewers last series with his humour, warmth, and obvious passion for cars and for the show, so I couldn’t be more delighted that he’s agreed to come back and do more for us.” said Mark Linsey, the director of BBC Studios.

Chris Harris and Rory Reid will also continue on with the show. Eddie Jordan, Sabine Schmitz and The Stig will make regular appearances.

LeBlanc joined the show last year to cohost with Chris Evans. But Evans resigned in July, amid sliding ratings.

