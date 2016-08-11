Why Matt LeBlanc is likely to stay in the driving seat at 'Top Gear'

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Matt LeBlanc at a Television Critics Association event.

Matt LeBlanc is certain to present more “Top Gear,” a well-placed sourced has told Business Insider after the “Friends” star admitted he is keen to continue on the BBC motoring show.

LeBlanc is yet to sign a new contract with the BBC after hosting one series of “Top Gear” this year and he is currently focused on promoting his CBS sitcom “Man with a Plan.”

Asked about his “Top Gear” future at a Television Critics Association event on Wednesday, LeBlanc is reported to have said: “I don’t know. I’d like to. There’s nothing officially happening yet. Follow the BBC.”

A source close to the actor and presenter said he is still ironing out the details of his return with the BBC. The broadcaster is keen to build the programme around him after Chris Evans’ abrupt departure last month and insiders are confident of keeping their man.

“He is doing more. He’s going to be the star of the show,” a UK television industry source told us.

“They will boil it down to the core team and Matt will do films with big stars, instead of trying to get another big presenter. He’s a rather cool alpha male, which is what the show needs.”

The BBC will need to move quickly to tie LeBlanc down. Pre-production on the new “Top Gear” series is underway and filming is expected to get underway next month.

A BBC spokesman said “we never discuss contractual details.”

LeBlanc was speaking at the Television Critics Association event to promote his new CBS comedy “Man with a Plan.” He said launching the sitcom successfully is currently his main priority.

