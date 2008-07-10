Matt LeBlanc Sued For $1 Million By Ex-Manager

The latest episode in Hollywood’s favourite cottage industry: a star and a former associate squabbling over credit for the star’s success.



We can understand wanting royalties from Friends and even Joey (someone should get something out of that disaster), but if these two end up in court it would be embarrassing—for Matt LeBlanc. After all, he used to make $1 million an episode–including, ironically, the one in season eight where Joey decides not to pay Chandler back for supporting him throughout his career (clip below). We hope he can still fork over what was once one week’s pay.

ContactMusic.com: Former FRIENDS star MATT LeBLANC is heading to court after allegedly failing to pay his former business manager $1 million (GBP500,000). Camille Cerio is suing the actor for breach of contract and claims he owes her commission for managing his career.

LeBlanc maintains he has paid Cerio more than $200,000 (GBP100,000) in payments, but in a lawsuit filed at Los Angeles Superior Court earlier this month (2Jul08), Cerio claims the amount is nothing compared to his royalties from Friends and spin-off Joey. Cerio claims that LeBlanc agreed to cut her 15 per cent from all the pilots, but stopped paying her in 2000.

The trial is scheduled on 22 September (08).





