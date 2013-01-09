Check Out The Progress On Matt Lauer's New 30-Acre Horse Farm In The Hamptons

Despite complaints from the neighbours, Today Show anchor Matt Lauer and his wife Annette have started construction on a 30-acre horse farm they are building in Water Mill.



The pair closed on the $3 million property in October, and are constructing an indoor riding facility and second barn, The New York Post reported at the time.

Due to zoning rules, Lauer can’t build a home on the property. Good thing his $15 million Hamptons mansion is just down the road.

Aerial photographer Jeff Cully of EEFAS snapped these photos of the construction, and shared them with us. Looks like Lauer has some work to do before his horses can move in.

Photo: Jeff Cully/EEFAS

Photo: Jeff Cully/EEFAS

Photo: Jeff Cully/EEFAS

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.