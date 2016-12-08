Matt Lauer presses Trump on 'SNL': Wouldn't it 'be better for you to simply stop watching' the show?

NBC Alec Baldwin as Donald Trump.

NBC host Matt Lauer pressed President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday over why he does not simply stop watching “Saturday Night Live” if he dislikes the show so much.

“Can we agree … that it would be better for you to simply stop watching ‘SNL’ as opposed to watching it and then complaining about it?” Lauer asked Trump on the “Today” show.

Trump responded by slamming the weekly NBC show and actor Alec Baldwin, who portrays him.

“Well I hosted ‘SNL’ when it was a good show, and it’s not a good show anymore,” Trump said.

The president-elect continued: “First of all, it had nothing to do with me. There’s nothing funny about it, the skits are terrible. I like Alec, but his imitation of me is really mean-spirited and not very good. I don’t think it’s good. And I do like him, and I like him as an actor, but I don’t think that his imitation of me gets me at all, and it’s meant to be very meanspirited, which is very biased. And I don’t like it.”

Lauer then asked, “But you can’t bring yourself to stop watching it?”

Trump said he wouldn’t.

“No, look, frankly, the way the show is going now, and you look at the kind of work they’re doing, who knows how long that show is going to be on,” Trump said. “It’s a terrible show.”

Trump has gone off on “SNL” on Twitter several times. He called the show “unwatchable” in a tweet on Sunday morning.

WATCH: “I like Alec, but his imitation of me is really mean-spirited and not very good.” @realdonaldtrump on #SNL https://t.co/NEslxLZJuS

— TODAY (@TODAYshow) December 7, 2016

