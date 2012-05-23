The neighbours Are Not Pleased With Matt Lauer's Plan To Build A 40-Acre Horse Farm In The Hamptons

Photo: nydailynews.com

Matt Lauer and his wife Annette have some grand plans for a 40-acre lot in Water Mill they bought for $3.5 million earlier this spring.The pair plan to turn the acreage into a horse farm, complete with indoor arena, paddocks and barns.



But now the neighbours are complaining, saying the plans, which call for space for 30 horses, are just too expansive, according to the New York Post.

Other neighbours defended the proposal at a Southampton town planning board hearing several weeks ago, saying they thought it was a good idea, but perhaps a little too ambitious.

Lauer, who recently inked a $25-million-a-year contract to continue hosting NBC’s The Today Show, owns a $15 million mansion down the road.

