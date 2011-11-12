WATCH: Matt Lauer Re-Creates Famous Old Spice Commercial On "Today"

On Friday, the week-long “Where In The World Is Matt Lauer?” segment on “Today” finally came to an end. Instead of forcing us (again) to watch as the “Today” team incorrectly guess his location, Lauer revealed the answer himself.



With a fake mustache, backdrops, and a horse.

Lauer re-created the famous Isaiah Mustafa Old Spice commercial in a series of costumes before stripping down to his board shorts on the beach in Barbados. Pretty funny.

Watch below.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.