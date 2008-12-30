Matt Lauer "Freaked Out" By Madoff Mania

Among Bernie Madoff‘s neighbours on East 64th Street: TODAY anchor Matt Lauer who is reportedly quite upset about the swarm of reporters and angry investors outside of his front door.



Page Six: Matt Lauer, a neighbour of Bernie Madoff on East 64th Street, is freaking out about all the reporters, photographers and angry victims staked out in front of the Ponz Scum’s building.

But why exactly is Matt upset? Is he simply afraid of getting caught in the crosshairs of an angry mob? Are they harassing him for stories about the cups of sugar Bernie borrowed and never replaced even though he claimed he was going to? Or, is Matt upset that one of those other reporters might get the exclusive with his longtime neighbour before he does?

