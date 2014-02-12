Matt Lauer Will Fill In For Bob Costas On Olympics Coverage Tonight

Bob Costas has a nasty eye infection and it seems to be getting worse every day. To give Costas’ eyes a break, Matt Lauer will fill in for him tonight, according to Brian Stelter.

When the Olympics began, Costas had an infection in his right eye, but on Monday night, it was worse and had spread to his left eye.

Here he was last Thursday night on NBC. His left eye is red and infected but his right eye seems fine:

But on Monday night’s Olympic coverage the infection was worse and looked like it had spread to his right eye:

This is unfortunate for Costas who does a great job reporting on every Olympics. Hopefully we’ll see him back and healthy in a few days.

