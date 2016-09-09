Matt Lauer is getting shredded over his 'disgrace' of a performance at Trump-Clinton forum

Getty Images/Justin Sullivan Matt Lauer looks on during the NBC News Commander-in-Chief Forum with democratic presidential nominee former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton on September 7, 2016 in New York City.

NBC News anchor Matt Lauer has come under fire for what critics are calling a dreadful performance at a Wednesday night forum with Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump.

Tasked with moderating the forum, Lauer was widely panned on social media for his handling of Trump’s segment, in which he fed the Republican candidate allegedly easy questions and failed to press him on his claim that he initially opposed the Iraq War.

Meanwhile, critics pointed to Lauer’s grilling of Clinton on her use of a private email server as evidence of unfair treatment at the forum.

As The New York Times pointed out, Lauer has less experience interviewing Trump than other NBC News anchors and may have been taken off-guard by the businessman’s “motor-mouth style”:

“At times, Mr. Lauer … appeared flummoxed by his subject’s linguistic feints,” the Times reported.

The candidates will off in their first head-to-head debate September 26. It will be moderated by another NBC News anchor, Lester Holt.

Here is some of the criticism:

Matt Lauer’s interviews of Clinton and Trump were a complete disgrace to journalism https://t.co/P3Xv8QbkpH — Jonathan Chait (@jonathanchait) September 8, 2016

How can someone like @MLauer not set the record straight on Trump’s bogus claim of being against the war in Iraq?

— Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) September 8, 2016

I don’t blame Lauer for asking the email question. But it’s ABSURD that he started off with Trump, “Why should you be Commander-in-Chief?”

— Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) September 8, 2016

Precisely. What an embarrassment. What a travesty. We will remember this, NBC and @mlauer. You are responsible. https://t.co/WESVMoK0d3

— Jeff Jarvis (@jeffjarvis) September 8, 2016

Lauer’s performance was so roundly condemned that the hashtag “#LaueringTheBar” began trending on Twitter.

Dear Press: it is time to stop #LaueringTheBar and ask @realDonaldTrump substantive questions. Hold him accountable for his words/actions.

— Jim MacFawn (@JimmyFNmac) September 8, 2016

Pro tip for TV news orgs: Don’t send guy who who covers cooking segments and puppies to do a political journos job. #LaueringTheBar #Fail

— Lily Mazahery (@LilyMazahery) September 8, 2016

