Matt Kemp Had A Genius Response To Getting Dragged Into The Donald Sterling Mess

L.A. Dodgers outfielder Matt Kemp was mentioned on the leaked tapes in which Clippers owner Donald Sterling allegedly made racist remarks. Sterling allegedly asked his girlfriend, V. Stiviano, to remove all photos on her Instagram that had black people in them. One of those photos was with Kemp, which V. Stiviano said she did not remove (via Deadspin):

DS: Then why did you start saying that you didn’t? You just said that you didn’t remove them. You didn’t remove every — V: I didn’t remove Matt Kemp and Magic Johnson, but I thought — DS: Why? V: I thought Matt Kemp is mixed, and he was OK, just like me. DS: OK. V: He’s lighter and whiter than me.

Kemp told the L.A. Times on Sunday that he felt sorry for his friends (Blake Griffin and Chris Paul) who had to play under Sterling and that:

“Racism is kind of old, for real. Honestly, I just feel sorry for him, that he feels that way about African American people.”

The outfielder also did something subtly brilliant; he changed his batting music to Michael Jackson’s “Black or White” (via SI Extra Mustard):

Here’s the photo of V. Stiviano and Kemp that is still on her Instagram:

