MATT KEMP: 'You All Created A Monster'

Matt Kemp came within 13 batting average percentage points of achieving Major League Baseball’s first triple crown since 1967. Apparently, in the eyes of voters, that wasn’t enough to win the National League MVP.

While the Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder respects the decision to award Ryan Braun with the trophy, he also hopes people are prepared for what he is about to unleash on the game of baseball next season.

“I’m going to go 50-50,” Kemp told reporters on a conference call Tuesday. “You all created a monster.”

He’s not referring to the NBA’s revenue split. Or his Lady Gaga fanhood.

“50-50” refers to 50 home runs and 50 stolen bases – a feat that’s never been done.

Alex Rodriguez came close; posting 42 home runs and 46 steals in 1998. Only three others have reached 40-40. Not one of which is Matt Kemp, who came within one home run of reaching the plateau.

“Anything can happen,” Kemp said. “I’m going to set my limits high. Yes, I’m serious. I know you’re thinking I’m crazy, but I’m going to take it to another level.”

Yes. We do think Kemp’s crazy. But we’re thrilled voters didn’t award Kemp, now that they’ve unleashed his inner monster instead.

