Photo: upload.wikimedia.org and www.trulia.com

Dodgers All-Star Matt Kemp is selling his Los Angeles pad for $2.5 million, TMZ reports.The condo has two bedrooms and two bathrooms, an outdoor terrace, and a marble bath.



But apparently it’s not up to snuff for Kemp, who just got a $160-million contract.

