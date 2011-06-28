Matt Kemp, Dodgers Destroy The Twins

Photo: AP

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Matt Kemp had four hits, including his NL-leading 22nd home run, and the Los Angeles Dodgers had a little fun after a tough day by routing the skidding Minnesota Twins 15-0 Monday night.Chad Billingsley cruised through six innings, combining with three relievers on Los Angeles’ seventh shutout of the season. Casey Blake had a home run among his three hits for the Dodgers, who filed for bankruptcy protection in a Delaware court earlier in the day.



Billingsley (7-6) allowed four hits and struck out four to win his second straight interleague start, backed by an offence that set season highs for runs and hits (24).

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.