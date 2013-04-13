Matt Kemp Tried To Fight The Padres Player Who Broke Zach Greinke's Collarbone After The Game

Dodgers outfielder Matt Kemp put himself in the centre of the Dodgers-Padres brawl last night in San Diego.



He was clearly upset that Carlos Quentin charged the mound and ignited a bench-clearing brawl that ultimately resulted in Zach Greinke breaking his collarbone.

After the game, Kemp tried to confront Quentin again near the exit of Petco Park. We hear about these sort of postgame non-fights all the time, but last night an AP photographer happened to be there and snapped some photos.

That’s Kemp on the left and Quentin on the far right:

Padres pitcher Clayton Richard (left) stepped in and tried to calm Kemp down:

Richard yelling at Kemp:

Kemp laughing at Quentin:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.