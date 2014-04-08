Unknown Aussie Golfer Matt Jones Makes Back-To-Back Miracle Shots To Earn Final Spot In The Masters

Australian golfer Matt Jones needed to win the Shell Houston Open to earn a spot in this week’s Masters Tournament.

On the 72nd hole it didn’t look like it was going to happen until Jones sank two miracle shots that pushed him into the chase for the Green Jacket.

Trailing Matt Kuchar by two strokes on the final hole, Jones sank an impossible 40-foot putt for birdie, over a ridge from the edge of the green to pull within one stroke.



Jones celebrated the putt, but he was still a long ways from winning the tournament despite a sterling final round score of 6-under par.



Kuchar needed just a par on the 18th hole to win the tournament and his drive was right down the center of the fairway.

But when he tried to hit a fairway wood on his approach shot, things went horribly wrong and his ball ended up in the water.



Kuchar was able to save bogey and force a playoff with Jones.

It was then back to the 18th hole for the playoff.

Jones, who had never won a PGA Tour event, put his tee shot into the bunker.

Meanwhile, Kuchar placed his drive in the middle of the fairway again.

When Jones saw his lie in the bunker he was worried.



He then left his approach shot short of the green and in the rough.

After hitting his approach shot left and into the water last time, this time Kuchar hit his approach shot right and into the bunker.

After barely addressing the ball and seemingly only intent on getting the ball close, Jones sank his second miracle shot, this one a chip-in from the rough.



Jones was pumped up.

When Kuchar failed to sink his shot from the bunker, all that was left was the handshake and Jones needing to change his flight from Australia to Augusta.

Oh, and the trophy presentation from former President George H.W. Bush

