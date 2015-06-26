This couple sold everything to tour the world in a sailboat

It takes guts to sell everything you own and begin sailing around the world.

But that’s exactly what Matt and Jessica Johnson did when they realised they were spending too much time in front of the TV, reports the Daily Mail.

Instead of taking up yoga or going on a run, the change they opted for was radical. They sold their house, learned to sail, and began an epic adventure at sea.

Their blog, MJSailing.com, documents every step of their journey. As the banner on the blog reads, the young couple is “exploring the world while it’s still large.”

Before beginning their adventure, neither Matt nor Jessica had ever set foot on a sailboat. Matt was a successful sales manager at a car dealership and Jessica was a billing specialist for an auto insurance company, the Daily Mail reports. After spending three years learning how to sail, they sold their house and left everything they knew. 'For too long we had spent all of our weekends in front of the TV without ever doing anything productive or enjoyable,' they told the Daily Mail. 'We realised this needed to change.' So far, they have explored 16 countries, travelling from New York City to Peru. In 2012, the couple adopted a cat named Georgie to join them on their travels. Matt, Jessica, and Georgie all seem to thrive on the mariner lifestyle. Georgie, 'loves sitting on the deck and watching the fish over the side of the boat when we are at anchor,' Jessica told the Daily Mail. Georgie is attached to a leash for safety reasons unless the boat in anchored. But this seafaring cat can swim! When the couple travelled to the Grand Cayman, Georgie jumped overboard, swam around the boat and climbed up the back. As for spending all of their time together, Matt and Jessica 'don't mind at all,' they told the Daily Mail. 'We have always liked to be around each other.' Here's the most amazing part -- the travelling couple is still supporting itself from the savings they built when they sold their house, car and other belongings. They live frugally, pinching pennies to make their savings last. In 2014, they spent just $12,619.19. They document all of their expenses on mjsailing.com so that others who are thinking of exploring the world by sailboat will know how much it will cost. This adventurous couple hopes to continue on their journey for as long as they possibly can. On a sail from the Virgin Islands to Florida, Matt spotted these Minke whales. They have heard too many cautionary tales 'from so many others that had been putting their dream on hold until retirement.' The Johnson family is determined to explore the world by they still can. Four years after leaving Michigan, they're 'exploring the world while it's still large.'

