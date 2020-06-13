Matt James is the first Black 'Bachelor' in the show's 18-year history but fans are saying it took too long to get here

ABC Matt James will be the next ‘Bachelor.’

Matt James will be the first Black male lead on “The Bachelor” in the show’s 18-year history, ABC announced on Friday.

The real estate broker, 28, is set to star on the show’s 25th season, which will premiere in 2021.

The decision was announced after former “Bachelorette” Rachel Lindsay threatened to quit the franchise due to its lack of diversity and fans circulated a petition demanding a Black bachelor.

ABC Entertainment executive Rob Mills told Variety that the casting decision “wasn’t a response” to Lindsay’s criticism, and executive producer Mike Fleiss vowed to “do better.”

Fans, however, said that a Black “Bachelor” should have been cast much earlier.

Matt James is set to become the first Black male lead on “The Bachelor” in the show’s 18-year history, a decision that many fans consider overdue.

The 28-year-old real estate broker and entrepreneur will be the star of season 25, ABC announced on “Good Morning America” on Friday. His season will premiere in 2021.

“We know we have a responsibility to make sure the love stories we’re seeing onscreen are representative of the world we live in, and we will continue to take action with regard to diversity issues on this franchise. We feel so privileged to have Matt as our first Black Bachelor and we cannot wait to embark on this journey with him,” a statement from Karey Burke, the president of ABC Entertainment, read.

James, a longtime friend of Bachelor Nation’s Tyler Cameron, was originally announced as a contestant on Clare Crawley’s season of “The Bachelorette” before production was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

During the segment on “Good Morning America,” James said he hopes viewers “see that I’m not different from them and that diverse love stories are beautiful.”

When asked if he thought the franchise, which has only cast one other Black lead in 40 seasons, should have introduced a Black bachelor earlier, he said, “I don’t think it’s ever the wrong time to do the right thing.”

“We can’t have change until you put that first foot forward,” he added.

The announcement came days after Rachel Lindsay threatened to cut ties with the franchise

Lindsay, the season 13 “Bachelorette” and the franchise’s sole Black lead thus far, announced that she would disassociate with the franchise if it doesn’t improve its on-screen representation during a June 15 appearance on “AfterBuzz.”

“In 40 seasons, ‘The Bachelor’ had one Black lead,” the 35-year-old said. “We are on 45 presidents. And in 45 presidents there’s been one Black president. You are almost on par to say you’re more likely to become the President of the United States than you are a Black lead in this franchise. That’s insane. That’s ridiculous.”

When asked if she’ll stand by “The Bachelor” franchise if the status quo remains, Lindsay said she’d quit if changes weren’t made.

“It’s been asked of me, will I continue in this franchise if it continues in this way,” she said, continuing, “I can’t. I have to see some type of change. It’s ridiculous. It’s embarrassing. At this point it’s embarrassing to be affiliated with it.”

Linday also penned a blog post calling out the systemic racism on the show on June 8, saying, “if changes are not made on the inside and outside of the franchise, I will dissociate myself from it.”

She told Entertainment Tonight that producers hadn’t responded to her blog but said she did hear from an executive producer, who told her that they “want to make changes.”

Fans joined Lindsay in her demand for diversity on the show and began circulating a “Campaign For Anti-Racism in the Bachelor Franchise.” The petition lists 13 ways the franchise can be anti-racist, including a Black “Bachelor” lead in season 25, a cast that is comprised of 35% BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, People of Colour), and equal screen time for BIPOC contestants.

“ABC and Warner Bros. have been producing Bachelor content for 18 years. During that time they have cast 40 season leads, yet only one Black lead. This is unacceptable,” the petition reads, continuing, “The franchise, and all those who represent it, should reflect and honour the racial diversity of our country – both in front of and behind the camera.”

The petition has generated more than 85,000 signatures. Former “Bachelor” stars like Nick Viall, Kaitlyn Bristowe, and Ashley Spivey signed the document and expressed their support for the messaging on social media.

Singed, I encourage you all to do the same. https://t.co/9DaOACffe3 — Nick Viall (@viallnicholas28) June 8, 2020

It’s easy to make a statement, but actions speak louder than words. Join me in demanding that @ABCNetwork and @BachelorABC back their statements with action in their representation of BIPOC leads and casting. #bachelornation #BIPOCBachelor #TheBachelorGOAT https://t.co/dokRz15yyW — Ashley Spivey (@AshleySpivey) June 8, 2020

‘Bachelor’ producers said that casting James wasn’t a response to the criticism

Following the announcement on Friday, ABC executive Rob Mills told Variety that James had been considered for season 25 of “The Bachelor” for “quite some time.”

“Matt was somebody who was on our radar and we were thinking about him. We were thinking do we announce him early, or do we put him on Clare’s season and then announce him later, if it doesn’t work out with Clare? We didn’t make a final decision until recently, but this has been talked about for quite some time,” he said.

Mills stated that the decision to cast James wasn’t a response to Lindsay’s criticism of the franchise and doesn’t view the decision as a “cure-all.”

“It wasn’t a response to that. We could have made this announcement earlier or later,” he said.

Mills continued, “Certainly no one is blind to what is happening in the world, so hopefully this announcement serves as a bit of optimism during a time that we can really use this. But I don’t want this to look like we’re patting ourselves on the back or taking a victory lap. We don’t want this, in any way, to seem like a cure-all and seem like, ‘Hey! Look what we did here!’ We know this is a few grains of sand in a very big hourglass. It’s taken a while to get where we are and we will continue to go further, and I acknowledge it may not be enough.”

Mike Fleiss, an executive producer on the show, also acknowledged that there’s progress to be made on the show. Following the announcement that James will be the next lead, he wrote, “More to come… We can and will do better!”

More to come… We can and will do better! #TheBachelor — Mike Fleiss (@fleissmeister) June 12, 2020

Lindsay and many ‘Bachelor’ fans agree that casting James is only the beginning of fixing the issues

The former “Bachelorette” said that having a Black lead was a move in the right direction, but much more needed to be done to address inequality on the show during an appearance on “Good Morning America.”

“I want producers of colour,” Lindsay said. “I would like for them to cast leads that are interested in dating outside of their race, aren’t just getting their experience for the first time on national TV. I need the acknowledgment of that, not putting a Band-Aid over the situation and just saying, ‘Here, we’re gonna put this here, are you happy now?'”

Many fans echoed Lindsay’s sentiments following the announcement, pointing out that it shouldn’t have taken 18 years for the show to cast a Black lead.

so after 18 years of being on air they finally pick a black bachelor? lol https://t.co/9PtqBh4Dli — Elise???? (@vogueeli) June 12, 2020

all these companies are only doing stuff now to save their ass before they get called out on it or after backlash …18 years running and the bachelor is just now a black man???? https://t.co/UNNnkr9qq3 — x læila-xii ⚔️???????? (@http_lailax) June 12, 2020

I’m happy Matt James is our next Bachelor..but did it really take this BLM movement and Rachel L. to carry this moment? I’m hoping this industry does serious work and educate themselves on how to be actively anti-racist. It shouldn’t have taken 18 years to have a Black Male Lead. — golden (@camaryliss) June 12, 2020

THE FIRST BLACK BACHELOR ABOUT DAMN TIME LETS DO THIS — jenna (@JennaCool18) June 12, 2020

After 40 seasons and 18 YEARS and The @BachelorABC throws a bone. ????@ABC Pick black bachelors for the next 18 years and then we'll be even. ???????? #TheBachelor https://t.co/G9tYNLFUt6 — Real Facade (@realfacade1) June 12, 2020

Let’s all celebrate that it only took 18 years for @bachelorABC to have their first black Bachelor in the history of their show. WOW… @ABCNetwork, this must make you very proud. My only question is what took you so long? #thebachelor — Colette K (@jrzychick) June 12, 2020

