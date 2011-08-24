Cardinals Star Matt Holliday Left Last Night’s Game After A Moth Crawled Into His Ear And Got Stuck In His Head

St. Louis Cardinals right-fielder had to exit last night’s game against the Dodgers in the eighth inning after a moth lodged itself in his ear.



From the AP:

Team spokesman Brian Bartow said Holliday was taken into a dark room and trainers put a light by his ear, trying to lure the insect out. That didn’t work, so they used a utensil to get the moth, which was still alive, out of Holliday’s ear.

So yeah, add this one to the list of ridiculous baseball injuries.

The Cardinals lost 2-1.

Here’s video of Holliday looking relatively calm for a guy with a moth poking around in his head:

