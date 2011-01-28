TWEET OF THE DAY: Antonio Cromartie Says He'll "Smash" Matt Hasselbeck's Face In*

Antonio Cromartie’s critical comments of NFLPA Executive Director DeMaurice Smith drew the ire of many players including Seahawks quarterback Matt Hasselbeck who this morning tweeted, ” Somebody ask Cromartie if he knows what CBA stands for.”



Hasselbeck has since deleted the tweet, but Cromartie apparently was aware of it anyway, and none too pleased. Here’s his response:

Click here to see Hasselbeck’s response to Cromartie >



