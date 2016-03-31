The New York Post had a field day with Matt Harvey's 'mystery' ailment

The New York Post had quite a field day with Mets starting pitcher Matt Harvey on Wednesday morning, emblazoning their back cover with the punny phrase “Ya Gotta Relieve!” to mock Harvey’s recent blood clots in his bladder, which he said he had developed from not peeing often enough.

Harvey is no stranger to New York Post treatment, and when his mysterious non-baseball injury turned out to be caused by something as simple as not urinating, you just knew that the Post would not disappoint.

Here’s the back page:

The Post also went so far as to publish all the other headline options they’d weighed. Because of course they had several.

The @nypost had so many Matt Harvey bladder headline ideas that they mocked up front pages for all of them. pic.twitter.com/DZsmuC7vMX

— Pat Kiernan (@patkiernan) March 30, 2016

With that many possibilities, you could almost say that the Post headline writers just used their … stream of consciousness to come up with all the puns.

(I’ll see myself out.)

