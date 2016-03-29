Matt Harvey reportedly has a 'mystery' injury 6 days from the start of the season

New York Mets starting pitcher Matt Harvey has been scratched from Tuesday’s spring training game against the Marlins. Now a series of ominous reports out of the team’s Florida clubhouse suggest that a “mystery” injury has put his opening day start in jeopardy.

As of now, all we know is that Mets’ manager Terry Collins has stressed that Harvey’s injury is not related to his elbow, which needed Tommy John surgery back in 2013. He won’t pitch for the remainder of spring training.

Last Thursday, Harvey started a split-squad game and pitched three underwhelming innings, surrendering seven hits and four walks compared to three strikeouts.

“His arm is fine,” Terry Collins stresses of Matt Harvey. But clearly something’s up. Collins called Harvey’s ailment “a mystery.” #Mets

— Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) March 28, 2016

Harvey will not pitch the rest of the spring and his Opening Day start is in doubt due to an unspecified, non-orthopaedic, no -elbow injury

— Tim Rohan (@TimRohan) March 28, 2016

Matt Harvey scratched, Terry Collins said. “Hard to say about Opening Day.”

— Adam Rubin (@AdamRubinESPN) March 28, 2016

It’s hard to get more vague than this, but whatever Harvey’s injury or ailment is, it sure won’t please Mets fans. Luckily for the Mets, they have the best pitching rotation in baseball — whoever fills in for Harvey on Opening Day should do just fine.

Regardless, it’s never good to hear a team’s manager call their star pitcher’s injury a “mystery.” Either what ails Harvey is giving the medical staff trouble, or the Mets aren’t being transparent about what’s going on.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.