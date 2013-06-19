Mets Phenom Matt Harvey Lost A No-Hitter Because No One Covered First Base

New York Mets ace Matt Harvey lost a no-hitter in one of the worst ways possible today.
Harvey had 12 strikeouts and zero hits allowed in the 7th inning when a little dribbler went between him and the first baseman.
Harvey scooped up the ball, but no one was covering first base.
Just brutal (GIF via Guyism):
SNY via GuyismAnother view (via Erik Malinowski):
@erikmal
