Mets Phenom Matt Harvey Lost A No-Hitter Because No One Covered First Base

New York Mets ace Matt Harvey lost a no-hitter in one of the worst ways possible today.



Harvey had 12 strikeouts and zero hits allowed in the 7th inning when a little dribbler went between him and the first baseman.

Harvey scooped up the ball, but no one was covering first base.

Just brutal (GIF via Guyism):

SNY via GuyismAnother view (via Erik Malinowski):

@erikmal

