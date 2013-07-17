Mets Phenom Matt Harvey Asked Clueless New Yorkers What They Thought Of Matt Harvey

On Monday, Mets pitcher Matt Harvey hit the streets to ask New Yorkers, particularly Mets fans, what they thought of Matt Harvey for Late Night with Jimmy Fallon.



Scheduled to start Tuesday’s All-Star Game at the Mets’ Citi Field, Harvey deadpanned his interviewees, asking them what they would say to Harvey if he were standing right in front of them. Several were wearing Mets regalia, one even donned a Harvey jersey, all oblivious to their situation.

One fan, after realising it was Harvey himself, mentioned his wife’s admiration of Harvey in this year’s ESPN The Magazine Body Issue.

Check out the hilarious full video here:

