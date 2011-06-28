Matt Hardy TNA Wrestling Version Dumb.0

Remember the good old days back in September while under a WWE contract when Matt Hardy encouraged fans to buy tickets for TNA house shows? Nine months later and now under a TNA contract, Matt Hardy is now encouraging TNA fans to get refunds.



I love Matt Hardy. I really do. The guy has turned into God’s gift to pro wrestling bloggers. As long as Matt Hardy has an active Twitter account, I will always have something to blog about as will the hundreds of my fellow bloggers. I don’t care if Matt Hardy is wrestling for the WWE, TNA, ROH, or the local backyard company, just please don’t ever take away Matt Hardy’s Twitter account!

It all started last week when I blogged about a story that flew under the radar about TNA Wrestling suspending Matt Hardy. Matt tweeted last week that TNA had given him a vacation and actually seemed pretty excited about it.

