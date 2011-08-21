Matt Hardy Arrested For DWI, Fired From TNA Wrestling

Matt Hardy is certainly making the most of his “vacation” from TNA Wrestling. TMZ.com is reportingthat Matt, while on vacation was arrested in North Carolina for suspicion of driving while intoxicated. Hardy is currently on suspension from TNA, so one would presume that this could cost him his job.



The news broke Saturday night and is only starting to develop as of this blog. According to TMZ.com, Matt Hardy was arrested and held at the Moore County Jail in North Carolina today. Hardy was reportedly released around 7 PM/EST.

Continue reading at Camel Clutch Blog →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.