Matt Hardy Calls For A Truce With "Dirt Sheet" Writers

Matt Hardy has a message for the dirt sheet writers in his newest You Tube video. Hardy is now asking for a truce with the dirt sheet writers and says he will only worry about himself from here on out.



The video comes after a fairly controversial week for the Hardy brothers. Earlier this week, Matt released a disturbing video which featured himself and his brother Jeff Hardy using a taser gun on his girlfriend, Reby Sky. Matt later pulled the video off You Tube due to “negative comments”. I guess Matt was hoping we would all find the visual of a woman being tasered by two men in their 30s funny. Guess what? Not many people did.

And oh by the way, I think this is serious cause of discipline by TNA Wrestling. Whether Reby was OK with the tasering or not, it was pretty nasty watch. All of the sudden violence on women is something to celebrate? I am shocked that TNA Wrestling has not taken action on the Hardys. It really is reprehensible.

