A photographer spent 9 years embedded with the police in one of America's most dangerous cities

If the recent upheaval in Baltimore, Ferguson, and other cities around the US shows us anything about the state of law enforcement in this country, it’s that the relationship between police and civilians is a a delicate one.

Few know this better than the police force in Newark, New Jersey. The city’s crime rates are consistently double the national average, and it has seen its fair share of accusations of abuse and corruption within police ranks.

It’s also a city that photographer Matt Gunther holds dear to his heart. Gunther, a self-described “insulated Manhattan kid” growing up, discovered his interest in Newark by accident. “I was driving an ex-girlfriend to the airport and I got lost and we ended up in Newark. It was love at first sight; it was my kind of city,” he says. He knew he had to document it.

Gunther was embedded with the Newark Police force on and off for nearly a decade between 2002 and 2011, capturing everything he saw. The photos use a fair and democratic hand, with both civilians and police treated with sympathy and respect, and show a more nuanced side of the divide than we see everyday on the news.

His work was recently compiled into a book, titled “Probable Cause,” which is out now on Schilt. We spoke with Matt about his new book and his experience with the Newark Police.

