The Creator Of The Simpsons Did Amazing Art For Apple

Photo: Reddit

In 1989, before he was known as the creator of The Simpsons, Matt Groening made ends meet by working as an artist for, who else, Apple Computer. At Apple, Groening created this rather stunning piece, which is a guide for potential Mac users. His inimitable style is on full display, as is Apple’s legendary marketing savvy–a great combination.



It’s great to flip through for art lovers, Apple lovers, marketing lovers or just trivia lovers.

(Found on Reddit via TheNextWeb)

