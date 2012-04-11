WHOA: Simpsons Creator Matt Groening Reveals Which Springfield The Simpsons' Town Was Named After

Photo: screenshot

From a just-announced interview in Smithsonian Magazine (via @stefanjbecket):OK, why do the Simpsons live in a town called Springfield? Isn’t that a little generic?

Springfield was named after Springfield, Oregon. The only reason is that when I was a kid, the TV show “Father Knows Best” took place in the town of Springfield, and I was thrilled because I imagined that it was the town next to Portland, my hometown. When I grew up, I realised it was just a fictitious name. I also figured out that Springfield was one of the most common names for a city in the U.S. In anticipation of the success of the show, I thought, “This will be cool; everyone will think it’s their Springfield.” And they do.



