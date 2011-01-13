HOUSE OF THE DAY: Former NBA Player Finally Sells The Best Bachelor Pad Ever For $8 Million

Matt Geiger, who played in the NBA for the Miami Heat, Charlotte Hornets and Philadelphia 76ers from 1992-2002 has finally sold his Tarpon Springs mansion for $8 million after almost four years on the market. The original asking price was $20 million.



Geiger used a sizable portion of the $44 million he made during his career to build the guy-palace in 2002 and the awesome features are endless.

It has a shark tank, a 330,000 gallon pool with a rock-diving cliff, a guesthouse, a putting green, an artificial lake stocked with 2,500 bass, several bars, a DJ booth, hot tubs, a pizza oven, a wine cellar, and a cigar room.

Geiger also once had a herd of 12 buffalo, 11 Watsui cattle, two donkeys, a miniature horse, and a cow. For entertainment Geiger had 40 TVs, 18 of which were hooked up with Xboxs.

The 28,000 square foot six-bedroom, eight bathroom mansion is based on 28 acres and was used as John Travolta’s residence in the 2004 movie “The Punisher.”

Property taxes on the palace have been as high as $177,000 a year. Geiger recently had a baby with his girlfriend and apparently wanted to move into a more family-oriented residence.

