Matt Garza Went Off On A Sexist Twitter Rant Aimed At An Opponent's Wife

In a rant that appeared to be triggered by a play earlier in the day, Rangers pitcher Matt Garza went off on a profanity-laced, sexist rant aimed at A’s infielder Eric Sogard and his wife.

In the seventh inning of the A’s 4-2 win, Sogard executed a squeeze bunt to give the A’s their fourth run. Garza was seen screaming at the A’s dugout, possibly upset that the A’s were taking advantage of his struggles with playing defence (see GIFs below).

When asked about the incident after the game, Garza simply said that he was asking Sogard “if there were any good places to eat in Oakland” (via Jeff Wilson).

However, later in the evening, Sogard’s wife apparently said something that angered Garza again, which led to the rant seen below on Garza’s private Twitter account (via Lana Berry). During the rant, Garza said, among other things. “certain people can’t shut there (sic) woman (sic) up” and “[baseball is] a mans (sic) game, and keep you (sic) trap shut!”…



Garza later offered an explanation for his rant, if not an apology ( via Matt Young )…Here is the original play with Garza’s reaction (possibly NSFW)…

And here is Garza walking back to the dugout and screaming in the direction of the A’s dugout…

