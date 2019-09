Green Bay Matt Flynn narrowly avoided a brutal hit in the second quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers today.

Linebacker Lawrence Timmons launched himself like a missile and Flynn barely gets ducked below the crown of his helmet. It’s pretty much exactly the type of hit the NFL wants to get rid of.

Yikes (via BI’s @corkgaines):

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.