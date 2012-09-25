An Australian Man Has Designed The Ultimate Tsunami Survival Pod

Photo: Havana Houseboats

Do you know what you would do if a tsunami hit?If you’re lucky, you’d be inside one inventor’s Tsunami Survival Pod.



Matt Duncan, the Australian man behind the pod, was better known for his steel-hulled house boats, but after watching news footage of last year’s tsunami in Japan that claimed the lives of 23,000 people, he knew he wanted to do something in case a tsunami ever hit in Australia.

To make his survival craft, Duncan used spiral-welded steel and designed strategic crumple zones to absorb the impact of the waves and withstand six tons of pressure. The occupants of the pod strap themselves into racing seats complete with five-point safety harnesses and helmets to prevent passengers from being violently thrown around and injured.

The Tsunami Survival Pod can seat up to four people, and has accommodations for infant and child restraints. Once the water-tight doors are shut, the survival craft has enough air inside for approximately two and a half hours with inward-opening access panels to let fresh air in if needed, as well as 1-inch bulletproof glass to allow light into the pod.

Duncan’s design even incorporates the worst-case scenario of being swept off to sea. The pod has exterior flashing beacon lights to attract the attention of rescuers and lifting hooks for a helicopter rescue. The streamlined design also prevents the pod from being snagged by debris, and the wheels can detach once the vehicle is floating.

The fully-outfitted pod (complete with emergency supplies) will be selling for around $8,872 USD. So if you’re in a high-risk area and can afford it, better to have Duncan’s invention in your garage than be sorry.

Below are some more images of Duncan’s completed Tsunami Survival Pod.

The Tsunami Survival Pod.

Photo: Havana Houseboats

Inventor Matt Duncan strapped into the survival pod.

Photo: Havana Houseboats

Matt Duncan inside his Tsunami Survival Pod.

Photo: Havana Houseboats

