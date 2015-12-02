Matt Drudge is wrong, there is no 'rape' scene with Leonardo DiCaprio and a bear in his new movie

Earlier today, conservative pundit Matt Drudge reported on his site The Drudge Report that Leonardo DiCaprio’s upcoming film, “The Revenant,” features a graphic scene in which DiCaprio is raped by a wild bear.

But it turns out no such scene exists in the film, several sources who have seen “The Revenant” tell Business Insider.

Film critic Mark Dujsik also took to Twitter to say the scene isn’t there:

Things that didn’t happen in/at THE REVENANT: 1.) DiCaprio raped by a bear; 2.) women fainting in the aisles.

— Mark Dujsik (@markreviews) December 1, 2015

And other film journalists have similarly said that Drudge’s report is false, including Brian Abrams of Death and Taxes.

Business Insider has asked the distributor, Fox, for comment.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.