Matt Drudge is wrong, there is no 'rape' scene with Leonardo DiCaprio and a bear in his new movie

Paul Schrodt
The Revenant20th Century FOX

Earlier today, conservative pundit Matt Drudge reported on his site The Drudge Report that Leonardo DiCaprio’s upcoming film, “The Revenant,” features a graphic scene in which DiCaprio is raped by a wild bear.

But it turns out no such scene exists in the film, several sources who have seen “The Revenant” tell Business Insider.

Film critic Mark Dujsik also took to Twitter to say the scene isn’t there:

 

And other film journalists have similarly said that Drudge’s report is false, including Brian Abrams of Death and Taxes.

Business Insider has asked the distributor, Fox, for comment.

NOW WATCH: Hugh Hefner’s son has a surprising and inspiring attitude toward women

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

movies thewire-us