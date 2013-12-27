MATT DRUDGE: Twitter's Stock Will Have A 'Horrific' Crash

Media mogul Matt Drudge weighs in on the incredible rally for Twitter’s stock.

He’s not a believer:

TWEET STREET 2014: How does a company that has not made $US1 profit now have stock value of $US41 BILLION? The coming crash will be horrific…

— MATT DRUDGE (@DRUDGE) December 26, 2013

America’s inability to be grounded and rational on value of things and stuff is on full display at TWTR (NYSE)

— MATT DRUDGE (@DRUDGE) December 26, 2013

In case you’ve missed it…

Twitter is up 78% in December, 33% in the last week, and no one really knows why.

Some theories:

