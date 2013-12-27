MATT DRUDGE: Twitter's Stock Will Have A 'Horrific' Crash

Jay Yarow

Media mogul Matt Drudge weighs in on the incredible rally for Twitter’s stock.

He’s not a believer:

In case you’ve missed it…

Twitter is up 78% in December, 33% in the last week, and no one really knows why.

Some theories:

