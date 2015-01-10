Matt Drudge Doesn't Think The Fed Will Ever Raise Rates

The December jobs report beat expectations.

Payroll gains came in at 252,000 while the unemployment rat fell to 5.6% from 5.8%. And overall, it was the strongest year of job growth since 1999.

Wage growth, however, was still lacking, as wages fell 0.2% from November to December, and when compared to last year, December wages grew just 1.7%, the smallest monthly increase since October 2012.

So, overall, a mixed jobs report that has something for everybody.

And so naturally, following the report Matt Drudge of The Drudge Report offered his thoughts on the jobs report and its impact on Fed policy.

You could say Drudge is a Fed dove. For what it’s worth.

Dastardly Yellen, we know you can’t raise interest rates. EVER. Payments on debt would balloon and consume everything pic.twitter.com/TG5KzOgByR

— MATT DRUDGE (@DRUDGE) January 9, 2015

