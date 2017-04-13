Matt Damon's daughter was stung by a jellyfish while holidaying at Chris Hemsworth's Australian estate

Matt Damon in ‘The Martian’, a movie about a small colonisation project on Earth’s closest neighbour in the solar system. Image: 20th Century Fox

Hollywood actor Matt Damon and his family are holidaying in Australia, staying at fellow A-lister Chris Hemsworth’s digs in Byron Bay, northern New South Wales.

It had been a pleasant stay until Damon’s daughter, Stella, copped her first fair dinkim Aussie experience: being stung by a jellyfish while in the surf.

An ambulance was called to The Pass, the exclusive corner of Byron where Hemsworth has his property, to treat the six-year-old.

The two families had been having a day at the beach, kicking around a beach ball and surfing before the incident.

According to The Courier Mail, Damon is understood to be holidaying in Australia for a short time, flying into Brisbane on Saturday.

Read more here.

