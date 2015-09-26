Matt Damon was offered the 'Daredevil' role before it went to his pal Ben Affleck

Angela Weiss/Getty (L-R) Matt Damon and Ben Affleck.

While promoting his new movie “The Martian,” Damon revealed to The Daily News that he was offered the role of “Daredevil” before it went to his good buddy Ben Affleck.

“That’s the comic we read when we were kids,” Damon told the paper.

But when it came time to sign on in 2003 the actor balked.

“I chickened out, because I couldn’t tell,” he said. “I hadn’t seen the director [Mark Steven Johnson’s] work and I didn’t know. So I just said, ‘no,’ and Ben was like, ‘I ‘gotta do it.'”

It turned out to be the right choice for Damon and the wrong one for Affleck.

The theatrical release of “Daredevil” only grossed $US180 million worldwide and was slaughtered by the critics. The Marvel character has since found a new life in the popular Netflix series of the same title.

In an interview for Playboy last year, Affleck said that the “Daredevil” role is the only movie he regrets making.

Affleck will get a redo next year when he plays Batman in “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.”

