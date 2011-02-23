BOURNE SUPREMACY: Is Matt Damon Losing His Star Power?

For nearly a decade, Matt Damon has been on director’s dream lists for any movie involving spying, running and shooting — but lately, he’s not delivering the big bucks.



Outside of “True Grit” — which, let’s face it, gets much of its mojo from Jeff Bridges and the charming Hailee Steinfeld — Damon’s last several films have underperformed.

They are, in case you’ve forgotten: the dry comedy “The Informant!,” the flat drama “Invictus,” Clint Eastwood’s sleepy “Hereafter” and “The Green Zone” (which, seriously, we can’t remember a thing about).

And box office analysts are predicting that his March 4 release “The Adjustment Bureau” will have a soft opening — though the film has several elements that could make it a surprise hit. For starters, it has elements of two Oscar-nominated films this year: “Inception” (mindgames) and “Black Swan” (ballet).

Anyway, Damon better hope that “Adjustment Bureau” bucks expectations. He passed on the next instalment of the Bourne franchise — “Bourne 4” is going on without him — and is working on a film about the life of Liberace.

Something tells us “Ocean’s Eleven” fans won’t be showing up for that one.

