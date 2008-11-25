Matt Damon To Save NYC Real Estate Market

Matt Damon and his wife are reportedly looking for a hard-to-find $20 million, six-to-eight bedroom apartment on the Upper West Side. So if you live in such a palatial place and were worried you wouldn’t be able to sell it, now might be the time to put it on the market. The city’s real-estate brokers will thank you for it.



The Real Estalker: [We hear that] Oscar winning actor and People magazine’s 2007 sexiest man alive Matt Damon and his hit the jackpot wifey Luciana have been dragging their entourage all up and down the Upper West Side sniffing around for new digs.

According to [our source], the couple is looking for a large apartment in the $20,000,000 range that will comfortably house their three children (two together, one from her previous marriage), a nanny or two and still have room for his visiting Boston buddies and, natch, the visiting grandparents.

