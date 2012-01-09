THE AMERITRADE IDENTITY: Say Hello To The New Face Of The Online Discount Brokerage

Photo: via darkoutpost

TD Ameritrade is getting a fresh new face to replace long-time front man Sam Waterston, aka Jack McCoy of Law & Order.According to Reuters, the new front man will be none other than Jason Bourne himself: actor Matt Damon.



From Reuters John McCrank:

The new ads come about six months after TD Ameritrade hired ad agency Goodby, Silverstein & Partners in July, ending a 14-year relationship with Ogilvy Mather Worldwide, a unit of WPP .

He’s definitely younger than Waterston. But also older than that baby who represents E*TRADE, TD Ameritrade’s competitor in the discount online trading arena.

Damon and the E*TRADE baby are also up against the CEO and face of Scottrade Rodger Riney.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.