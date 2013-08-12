Matt Damon Disses Obama: 'He Broke Up With Me'

Matt Damon has been everywhere this week promoting his new film “Elysium,” but the actor really decided to shake things up by dissing President Obama in a recent interview with BET.

“You’ve been critical of President Obama in the past,” stated the interviewer during a press junket. “How do you feel he’s doing in a second term?”

“He broke up with me,” the actor laughed.

But then, seriously, Damon says, “There are a lot of things that I really question, you know: the legality of the drone strikes, and these NSA revelations.”

The 42-year-old actor continues, “He’s got some explaining to do, particularly for a constitutional law professor.”

Damon says he also disagrees with Florida’s legal system and the verdict in the George Zimmerman trial.

“I wish they would revisit the stand your ground law,” says the “Elysium” star. “I lived in Florida for five years and we can’t have a world where people are putting guns in their pockets and walking around thinking they’re the neighbourhood watch.”

“We have a police force for that,” says Damon. “So we should leave the novices at home.”

Listen to Damon’s controversial comments below:

