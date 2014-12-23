HOUSE OF THE DAY: Matt Damon Has Finally Sold His Miami Beach Mansion For $15 Million

Hollywood A-Lister Matt Damon has finally sold his stunning Miami Beach mansion Marabella for $US15 million, according to South Florida Business Journal.



The actor listed the seven-bedroom home back in March 2013 with celebrity broker The Jills

He bought the 12,700-square-foot Marabella in 2005 for $US10.3 million, and has been adding to the property’s acreage ever since.

The home sold to Patrick Markert, the CEO of AmeriSave Mortgage, according to The Real Deal.

