HOUSE OF THE DAY: Matt Damon Has Finally Sold His Miami Beach Mansion For $15 Million

Megan Willett
Matt damon house of the dayThe Jills

Hollywood A-Lister Matt Damon has finally sold his stunning Miami Beach mansion Marabella for $US15 million, according to South Florida Business Journal.

The actor listed the seven-bedroom home back in March 2013 with celebrity broker The Jills

He bought the 12,700-square-foot Marabella in 2005 for $US10.3 million, and has been adding to the property’s acreage ever since.

The home sold to Patrick Markert, the CEO of AmeriSave Mortgage, according to The Real Deal.

Matt Damon's former mansion sits in an exclusive Miami Beach neighbourhood.

The home was built in 1935 and is right on the waterfront.

The Mediterranean-style pad has two stories.

And the property measures just over one acre of land.

It also has a gorgeous pool and hot tub in the backyard overlooking Biscayne Bay.

There are panoramic views from the rooftop terrace, too.

Inside the 12,705-square-foot home is an oversized living room.

Seven bedrooms, including this master bedroom with views of the bay.

And 12.5 bathrooms, including this modern example with a tub in the middle of the room.

The dining room is big enough to easily fit a table of ten.

And the kitchen is equipped with a chef's stove and the most up-to-date appliances.

Nearby the pool is a second, open-air kitchen.

With steps leading out to the home's beach front property.

Which, needless to say, also has amazing scenery.

