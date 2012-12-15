Matt Damon Says Michael Douglas 'Is A Wonderful Kisser'—Here's Today's Buzz

Mat Damon and Michael Douglas co-star as lovers in the upcoming HBO movie based on the life of Liberace.
- In the latest issue of Playboy, Matt Damon tells the mag about stripping down and kissing co-star Michael Douglas for his upcoming HBO film “Behind the Candelabra.” “Normally I’d say no to nudity, but I just did a lot of it playing the long-term partner of Liberace … I mean, it’s tastefully done, but this movie’s not going to be for everyone.” Of the married actors’ kissing scene, he says “Michael was a wonderful kisser. My concerns ended up mattering a lot less once we were filming.”
- “X Factor” judge L.A. Reid will not be back next season. “I have decided that I will not return to The X Factor next year,” confirmed Reid, who is chairman and CEO of Epic Records. “I have a company to run that I’ve kind of neglected.” Of his decision to leave the singing competition, he says, “It saddens me a little bit, but only a little bit.”
- After cuddling with Katy Perry in the audience of the Rolling Stones concert Thursday night in New Jersey, John Mayer took the stage to perform with the legendary rockers.
- Disney has settled a class action suit claiming the company failed to pay about 30 employees overtime wages and provide breaks they were entitled to — but a judge must now certify the out of court settlement.
- A reality show called “Best Funeral Ever” is coming to TLC on December 26. The show, which is actually about throwing “funeral parties,” follows the employees and clients of Dallas’s Golden Gate Funeral Home — where you can get a barbecue-themed coffin, if that’s your thing.
- Adele recorded the “Skyfall” theme song in just 10 minutes, because she’s just that talented. “She had the lyrics ready in her head when she drove over,” says says Paul Epworth, the Grammy-winning producer behind the singer’s super successful “21” album. “It was the most absurd thing. She’s fast, but it was really quite phenomenal.”
- Despite two marriages, Sean Penn tells Esquire magazine he feels he’s never been loved. “When you get divorced, all the truths that come out, you sit there and you go, ” ‘What the f— was I doing? What was I doing believing that this person was invested in this way?'”
