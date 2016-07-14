Matt Damon says he'll do a superhero movie but only on one condition

Matt Damon might consider swapping his Jason Bourne persona for one that comes with a cape and superpowers, but only if one circumstance is met.

His good friend Ben Affleck has to direct.

“If he was directing me, I’d jump on it in a New York minute. I’d love to work with Ben,” Damon told The Irish Examiner.

But he knows that won’t happen easily.

“The problem with Ben is every time he directs a movie, he gives himself the best role in it, so until he’s willing to give up the best role to one of his friends, we’re not going to get on with it,” Damon said.

Affleck just starred as Batman in “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice,” which had an uneasy reception. But just because Affleck and Damon are partners in crime in real life doesn’t mean Damon will show up as the Robin to Affleck’s Batman. The Examiner said he laughed at the suggestion.

There aren’t many major superheroes left to play, Damon, so you might want to reconsider.

