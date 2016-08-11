Even Matt Damon can't get his kids into this super exclusive private school in New York

Everybody loves Matt Damon, but Saint Ann’s isn’t giving him a break.

Damon and his wife tried to get their three kids enrolled into the exclusive Brooklyn Heights school for next year, but they were turned down, according to the New York Post.

Saint Ann’s is one of the most exclusive schools in New York City. It has countless famous alumni, including Lena Dunham, artist Jean-Michel Basquiat, and fashion designer Zac Posen. They offer classes from pre-K through high school, and are known for their personal, creative touch with students, eschewing “grades, rankings, and prizes in favour of ongoing dialogue and teacher reports,” according to their website.



It’s also not cheap — tuition ranges from a startling $36,000 to over $42,000 per year, according to the school’s website.

The Damons can afford it, of course, but the school is completely booked.

“A lot of schools will bend the rules very happily; they will bring celebrities’ kids in midway through the year or do whatever they want,” a mysterious-sounding “insider” told the Post. “St. Ann’s just isn’t doing it.”

We’re sure Matt Damon’s children will be just fine.

