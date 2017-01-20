Matt Damon is trying solve the water crisis by getting people to drink more beer

Actor Matt Damon travelled to the snowy mountains of Davos, Switzerland to participate in the annual World Economic Forum. He used the event as a platform to tout the efforts of water.org, a charity he co-founded whose mission is to provide millions of people around the world with safe water and sanitation.

Damon and his colleagues discussed the charity’s partnership with beer brand Stella Artois, which has pledged to provide a month’s worth of safe water to one person for every bottle or pint sold in participating locations.

